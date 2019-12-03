Robert B. Zoellick

Robert B. Zoellick has served as Deputy Secretary of State, U.S. Trade Representative, and President of the World Bank. Earlier in his career, Zoellick served as Counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House and Assistant to President George W. Bush. Zoellick is now a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.



