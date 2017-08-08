Robert Anthony Schuller
Robert A. Schuller is the former senior pastor of the Crystal Cathedral. He has written twelve books, including the bestseller Walking in Your Own Shoes. His most recent book is entitled Leaning Into God WhenLife Is Pushing You Away. Schuller has four children and resides in Laguna Beach, California, with his wife, Donna.Read More
By the Author
When You Are Down to Nothing, God Is Up to Something
Everyone gets "down to nothing" at some point in life, whether in relationships, finances, vision and courage for the future, physical or emotional exhaustion, or…
Leaning into God When Life Is Pushing You Away
Robert A. Schuller explores the various ways individuals lose or experience interference with their connection to God. He explains that emotions such as shame, regret,…
Walking in Your Own Shoes
God had a specific reason when he formed us to be individuals, unique creations that each fulfill a special purpose. Everything we are, have been,…