Rob Harvilla

Rob Harvilla has been a professional rock critic for 20-plus years with stops at SPIN, Deadspin, The Village Voice and various other alt-weeklies that no longer exist. He has been with The Ringer since spring 2016, published in the Best Music Writing series, broadcast on NPR, and tapped as a guest for other prominent pods ranging from the New York Times Popcast to Bandsplain to Vanessa Bayer's How Did We Get Weird. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, by choice.