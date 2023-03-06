Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Rob Harvilla has been a professional rock critic for 20-plus years with stops at SPIN, Deadspin, The Village Voice and various other alt-weeklies that no longer exist. He has been with The Ringer since spring 2016, published in the Best Music Writing series, broadcast on NPR, and tapped as a guest for other prominent pods ranging from the New York Times Popcast to Bandsplain to Vanessa Bayer's How Did We Get Weird. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, by choice. 
