Rob Battles is Senior Vice President of Creative Services for Rainbow, a cable network company.

Harry Prichett is a former member of Chicago City Limits and the creator of the off-off-Broadway one-man show, Work=Pain=Success.

R.D. Rosen is an Edgar Award–winning mystery novelist and a humorist whose work has appeared on PBS, HBO, CBS, and—with Harry Prichett—on National Public Radio.