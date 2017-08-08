Rick Hamlin
Rick Hamlin is the executive editor of Guideposts magazine, where he has worked for over thirty years. He is the author of three novels and a spiritual memoir, Finding God on the A Train. Rick and his wife, writer Carol Wallace, live in New York City, where they’ve raised their two boys. He’s been a long time contributor to the bestselling devotional Daily Guideposts and regularly blogs on prayer at Guideposts.org.Read More
By the Author
Pray for Me
In a crisis, all you can do is trust. You have to surrender, and surrender is at the heart of prayer.When Rick Hamlin was rushed…