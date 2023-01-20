Free shipping on orders $35+

Rick Gallop

Rick Gallop, who also wrote Living the G.I. Diet and The G.I. Diet Clinic, is an international spokesperson for the diet he designed out of his own struggles to lose weight. A successful business executive with a keen interest in health issues, he was president of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. His Web site is http://www.gidiet.com.
