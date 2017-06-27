Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard P. Feynman
By the Author
The Feynman Lectures on Physics, Vol. I
"The whole thing was basically an experiment," Richard Feynman said late in his career, looking back on the origins of his lectures. The experiment turned…
The Feynman Lectures on Physics, Vol. II
"The whole thing was basically an experiment," Richard Feynman said late in his career, looking back on the origins of his lectures. The experiment turned…
The Feynman Lectures on Physics, Vol. III
"The whole thing was basically an experiment," Richard Feynman said late in his career, looking back on the origins of his lectures. The experiment turned…
Exercises for the Feynman Lectures on Physics
Combined into one volume for the first time, the updated and clarified Exercises for the Feynman Lectures on Physics provides comprehensive, hands-on practice in all…
Feynman's Tips on Physics
Feynman's Tips on Physics is a delightful collection of Richard P. Feynman's insights and an essential companion to his legendary Feynman Lectures on PhysicsWith characteristic…
Six Not-So-Easy Pieces
Six lectures, all regarding the most revolutionary discovery in twentieth-century physics: Einstein's Theory of Relativity. No one--not even Einstein himself--explained these difficult, anti-intuitive concepts more…
Six Easy Pieces
"If one book was all that could be passed on to the next generation of scientists it would undoubtedly have to be Six Easy Pieces."-…
The Feynman Lectures on Physics, boxed set
The legendary introduction to physics from the subject's greatest teacher"The whole thing was basically an experiment," Richard Feynman said late in his career, looking back…
The Meaning of It All
Many appreciate Richard P. Feynman's contributions to twentieth-century physics, but few realize how engaged he was with the world around him—how deeply and thoughtfully he…
Perfectly Reasonable Deviations from the Beaten Track
A Nobel Prize-winning physicist, a loving husband and father, an enthusiastic teacher, a surprisingly accomplished bongo player, and a genius of the highest caliber---Richard P.…
The Pleasure of Finding Things Out
The Pleasure of Finding Things Out is a magnificent treasury of the best short works of Richard P. Feynman—from interviews and speeches to lectures and…
Feynman Lectures On Computation
When, in 1984–86, Richard P. Feynman gave his famous course on computation at the California Institute of Technology, he asked Tony Hey to adapt his…
Photon-hadron Interactions
In these classic lectures, Feynman analyses the theoretical questions related to electron and photon interactions at high energies. These lectures are based on a special…
Statistical Mechanics
Physics, rather than mathematics, is the focus in this classic graduate lecture note volume on statistical mechanics and the physics of condensed matter. This book…
Theory Of Fundamental Processes
In these classic lectures, Richard Feynman first considers the basic ideas of quantum mechanics, treating the concept of amplitude in special detail and emphasizing that…
Quantum Electrodynamics
This classic work presents the main results and calculational procedures of quantum electrodynamics in a simple and straightforward way. Designed for the student of experimental…