Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Richard Klimesh
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Equipping Your Horse Farm
Running a horse farm requires acquiring, operating, and maintaining an assortment of heavy machinery. This practical guide shows you how to expertly equip your operation…
Buy the Book
101 Horsemanship & Equitation Patterns
This sequel to Cherry Hill's top-seller 101 Arena Exercises presents step-by-step instructions for unique patterns in the most popular classes of English and Western competition.…