Richard K. Belew received a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota and a Masters and a Ph.D. in Computer and Communication Sciences from the University of Michigan. He is an associate professor of computer science and Engineering at the University of California at San Diego, where he is also part of the interdisciplinary faculty of the Cognitive Science department and a member of the Institute of Neural Computation. Melanie Mitchell received a B.A. in Mathematics from Brown University and a Ph.D. in Computer and Communication Sciences from the University of Michigan. She is currently research professor and director of the Adaptive Computation Program at the Santa Fe Institute, and is also on the research faculty of the Computer Science Department at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.