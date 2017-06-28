Richard Hadlock
Richard Hadlock has written jazz criticism for Downbeat, the Jazz Review, Jazz Quarterly, Metronome, as well as theNew York Times and San Francisco Examiner. He hosts one of the longest running jazz radio shows, “The Annals of Jazz,” on station KCSM in San Mateo, California. He lives in Berkley where he is an active musician.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Jazz Masters Of The 20s
The jazz decade saw the emergence of many of the great figures who defined the music for the world: Louis Armstrong, Bessie Smith, Earl Hines,…