Richard Grausman, one of the country’s premier cooking teachers, holds the Grand Diplôme from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, for which he became the first exclusive U.S. representative. He’s contributed articles and recipes to Food & Wine, New York, House Beautiful, and other magazines. He is the founder and president of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a nonprofit that works through public schools to prepare underserved high school students for college and careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Mr. Grausman and his wife live in New York City.