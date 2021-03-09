Richard Firth-Godbehere

Richard Firth-Godbehere, BA (Hons) Q-Dip, MPhil (Cantab) PhD FHEA, is an independent researcher and consultant in the history, language, science and philosophy of emotions. Regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on disgust and emotions, he is currently an Affiliated Research Scholar with The Centre for the History of Emotions at Queen Mary University of London. He received a first-class degree from the University of London during which time he won two awards for academic excellence; alongside a Masters (MPhil) from the University of Cambridge and a PhD From Queen Mary, University of London where he was a Wellcome Trust Scholar.



His award-winning interdisciplinary research walks the line between history, psychology, linguistics, and futurism. He examines how understandings of emotions change over time and how these changes can influence the wider world.