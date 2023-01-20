Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Richard Evans Schultes
The late Richard Evans Schultes, Jeffrey Professor of Biology and Director of the Botanical Museum of Harvard University (Emeritus), was a plant explorer, ethnobotanist, and conservationist. He was known as the world’s authority on medicinal, narcotic, and hallucinogenic plants in the New World.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Ethnobotany
Published on the 100th anniversary of the science of ethnobotany, this volume provides a comprehensive summary of the history and current state of the field.…