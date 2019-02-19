Rhys Stenner is the senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, with two locations in the South Metro Atlanta area. Rhys was previously senior pastor of Holland Road Baptist Church in Brighton and Hove, England. New Hope is noted as one of the more diverse churches in Atlanta, with a strong teaching ministry on radio and podcast. Well known for its commitment to missions, New Hope currently works in Wales, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, India, Thailand, and Haiti. In addition to his leadership at New Hope, Rhys has founded and leads a partnership of many churches in Wales, as well as founding a pastors' network in South Metro Atlanta. Rhys is a keen golfer and delights to follow rugby as well as ministering to rugby clubs in Wales. He is married to Louise and has three girls. He lives in Fayetteville, Georgia.