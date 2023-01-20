Free shipping on orders $35+

Rhonda Massingham Hart

Rhonda Massingham Hart is a master gardener and the author of several books including Vertical Vegetables & Fruit, The Dirt-Cheap Green Thumb, and Deerproofing Your Yard & Garden. She has written articles for a variety of magazines, including Flower & Garden, Woman’s Day, and Fine Gardening. She writes extensively on organic gardening techniques and lives in Washington State.

