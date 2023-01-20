Free shipping on orders $35+
Rhonda Massingham Hart
Rhonda Massingham Hart is a master gardener and the author of several books including Vertical Vegetables & Fruit, The Dirt-Cheap Green Thumb, and Deerproofing Your Yard & Garden. She has written articles for a variety of magazines, including Flower & Garden, Woman’s Day, and Fine Gardening. She writes extensively on organic gardening techniques and lives in Washington State.
By the Author
Vertical Vegetables & Fruit
For gardeners working in confined spaces, Rhonda Massingham Hart presents an ingenious solution for maximizing productivity: grow up! With tepees, trellises, hanging baskets, cages, wall…
The Dirt-Cheap Green Thumb
Discover how frugal gardening can lead to fantastic results! Rhonda Massingham Hart provides practical, time-tested tips that stretch your dollar even as they yield beautiful,…
Deerproofing Your Yard & Garden
From nibbling on fruit bushes to destroying flower beds, unwanted deer pose a frustrating and challenging obstacle to even the most patient gardeners. Rhonda Massingham…
Bird Food Recipes
Since 1973, Storey's Country Wisdom Bulletins have offered practical, hands-on instructions designed to help readers master dozens of country living skills quickly and easily. There…