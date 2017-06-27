Rex Stewart
Rex Stewart, who died in 1967, was a soloist for Fletcher Henderson and Duke Ellington. He played extensively both in the U.S. and in Europe where he led bands of his own. Francis Thorne includes a warm appreciation of his many gifts as a last chapter in this book.
By the Author
Jazz Masters Of The 30s
This is the only jazz history written by a musician that is not strictly autobiographical. Rex Stewart, who played trumpet and cornet with Fletcher Henderson…