Reuben Jonathan Miller

Reuben Jonathan Miller is an Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago in the School of Social Service Administration. Before coming to Chicago, he was an Assistant Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan, a faculty affiliate with the Populations Studies Center, the Program for Research on Black Americans, and in the Department of Afro-American and African Studies. In 2016, he was selected as a Member of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton, NJ.