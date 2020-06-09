Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reuben Jonathan Miller
Reuben Jonathan Miller is an Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago in the School of Social Service Administration. Before coming to Chicago, he was an Assistant Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan, a faculty affiliate with the Populations Studies Center, the Program for Research on Black Americans, and in the Department of Afro-American and African Studies. In 2016, he was selected as a Member of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton, NJ.Read More
By the Author
Halfway Home
A remarkable work of scholarship and reportage by a noted sociologist that will forever change how we look at life after prison in AmericaEach year,…