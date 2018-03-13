Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
René Dubos
René Dubos (1901-1982) was an eminent microbiologist and experimental pathologist. For many years professor emeritus at Rockefeller University, he wrote numerous books, including So Human an Animal, winner of the 1969 Pulitzer Prize.
By the Author
Louis Pasteur
In the words of one of his English contemporaries, Louis Pasteur was ”the most perfect man who ever entered the kingdom of science.” His contributions…