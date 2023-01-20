Renate Stendhal, born and raised in Germany, is a writer, editor, and translator. She lived in Paris for twenty years as a cultural correspondent for German radio and press. She has translated into German the works of Gertrude Stein, Audre Lorde, Adrienne Rich, and others, and she is the co-author (with Kim Chernin) of Sex and Other Sacred Games. She is a consultant in creativity and writing in Berkeley, California.