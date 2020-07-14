Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reeves Wiedeman
Reeves Wiedeman is a contributing editor at New York magazine, and has written for the New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Harper's, Men's Journal, and other publications. He lives in Brooklyn but still calls Kansas City home.Read More
By the Author
Billion Dollar Loser
This inside story of the rise and fall of WeWork reveals how the excesses of its founder shaped a corporate culture unlike any other. Christened…