Red Barber
Red Barber was for millions the voice of the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees; he was later a baseball commentator for National Public Radio. His books include The Broadcasters,The Rhubarb Patch, The Walkand the Spirit, and with Robert W. Creamer, Rhubarb in the Catbird Seat.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
1947
When Jackie Robinson was penciled into the lineup for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, America's national pastime and America's future changed forever. How much is…