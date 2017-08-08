Rebecca Rene Jones
REBECCA RENE JONES believes in the biggest God, the blackest coffee, and that earth is just an opening act. A 2005 graduate of Grove City College, Pa., she spent nearly a decade as a health care publicist, writer, and editor before shifting gears to freelance from home. She lives in Rochester, New York, with her husband and son. You can visit her at http://www.rebeccarenejones.com.Read More
By the Author
Broken for Good
A daughter's narrative about life with and without her father, whose death plunges her into deep grief but gradually becomes her most compelling reason to…