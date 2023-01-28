Rebecca Apsan turned her childhood love of drawing and making pottery into a passion for transforming the female form with the most beautiful lingerie available. And so La Petite Coquette, her destination lingerie store in New York City, was born. Now the foremost authority on the subject, she is sought out by stylists looking for the perfect something for their celebrity clients, by magazines searching for insight into trends, and by women from around the world who want to look great and feel better. Rebecca divides her time between New York City and Fire Island, New York.