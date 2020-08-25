Ray S. Jackendoff
Ray Jackendoff, linguist and theoretical psychologist, is professor of linguistics at Brandeis University. He is the author of several books, including Semantic Interpretation in Generative Grammar, Semantics and Cognition, Consciousness and the Computational Mind, and Semantic Structures.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Patterns In The Mind
What is it about the human mind that accounts for the fact that we can speak and understand a language? Why can't other creatures do…