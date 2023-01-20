Free shipping on orders $35+
Ray Robinson is a former magazine editor, journalist, and author of many books, including Iron Horse: Lou Gehrig and His Times; and Yankee Stadium: 75 Years of Drama, Glamour, and Glory. He lives in New York City with his wife, Phyllis, and his Norwich Terrier, Penelope
By the Author
Famous Last Words, Fond Farewells, Deathbed Diatribes, and Exclamations Upon Expiration
“Don’t let it end like this. Tell them I said something.”—Pancho Villa “Drink to me!”—Pablo Picasso A collection of notable last recorded words of the…