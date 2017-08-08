Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ray Blackston
By the Author
A Pagan's Nightmare
Ray Blackston presents a tongue-in-cheek look at contemporary culture as seen through the eyes of an unwary pagan screenwriter who writes a hit about the…
Last Mango in Texas
Texas Tech student Kyle Mango is attending a fraternity party when he meets Gretchen, an artsy animal lover whose independent spirit immediately sparks his attention.…
Par for the Course
Sparks fly when Ray Blackson returns with his trademark quirky sense of humor. Golf, politics, and romance collide in PAR FOR THE COURSE as golf…