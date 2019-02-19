Randall Cunningham
Randall Cunningham, 47, past recipient of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award, quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and spent his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He was voted to the NFL Pro Bowl four times. He is now a pastor and mentor in Las Vegas, NV, where he graduated from UNLV.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lay It Down
Former NFL MVP Player Randall Cunningham knows that God can do miraculous things in our lives-not in spite of our pain but because of it.…