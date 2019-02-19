Ramona Richards

Ramona Richards is an award-winning editor, writer, and speaker and has worked on staff with Abingdon Press, Thomas Nelson, Rutledge Hill Press, and Ideals magazine. The author of nine books and a frequent contributor to devotional collections, Ramona has written sales training videos, feature film scripts, novels, gift books, Bible studies, biographies, cookbooks, and magazine articles.



Her daughter, Rachel, has severe disablilities and is often featured as the heroine in Ramona’s devotions and magazine articles. An avid live music fan, Ramona loves Nashville, which she’s called home since she was ten. She can be found online at ramonarichards.com.