Ralph Wolfe

Ralph Wolfe has written Storey’s Low-Cost Pole Building Construction with the expert advice of Doug Merrilees and Evelyn Loveday. It has received acclaim from Countryside & Small Stock Journal: “The definitive book on the subject, Low-Cost Pole Building Construction, is cheap enough and sufficiently valuable to belong in every homestead library.” Ralph has since passed away.
