Ralph J. Gleason
Jazz and rock critic, founding editor of Rolling Stone, producer, disc jockey, teacher, and vice-president of Fantasy Records, Ralph J. Gleason (1917-1975) was the author of JamSessions and The Jefferson Airplane and the San Francisco Sound.
By the Author
Celebrating The Duke
"If you want to know what real jazz criticism is, read Celebrating the Duke. It is a fitting memorial to an outstanding critic and writer."--Jazz…