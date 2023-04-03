Rafi Kohan is an Atlanta-based writer and editor, and currently the head of editorial for the Atlantic's creative studio Re:think. His previous book, The Arena, was a finalist for the 2018 PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing. The Wall Street Journal's review of the book dubbed him the "Studs Terkel of stadium life." Previously, Kohan served as deputy editor at New York Observer, where he wrote a variety of long-form feature and cover stories. His writing has also appeared in numerous outlets and publications, including GQ (where he worked for five years), Men's Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Town & Country, Slate, Rolling Stone, The Ringer, ESPN, Vice, Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post.