A successful social entrepreneur, impact investor, inventor, speaker, and lifelong community builder, Radha Agrawal founded Daybreaker, the grassroots, sober early-morning dance phenomenon. What began in 2013 as a social experiment with her friend has grown into a bona fide dance movement with events in 23 cities across North America, Europe, and Asia and over 350,000 loyal community members and is growing rapidly. Daybreaker has inspired lifelong friendships, surprise engagements, and transformational experiences for community members. It has been described as “the Studio 54 for millennials” and “the future of nightlife.” Daybreaker has expanded its offerings into a full lifestyle brand including a content channel and apparel line, and is going further to include a food and beverage line and fitness studios. It has been featured in thousands of publications including the New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Morning America, GQ, and SNL, among others, with over a billion social media impressions.



Radha is also an angel investor with over a dozen exciting start-ups whose investors also include Beyoncé, Mark Cuban, Peter Thiel, and Troy Carter. She travels around the world speaking on social entrepreneurship and community building. She is the recipient of the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Award and has been touted as “1 of 8 women who will change the world” by MTV. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.