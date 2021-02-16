Rachel Wesson

Rachel Wesson is the author of several bestselling series including her latest based on the Orphan Trains. Having always been a fan of history, Rachel tries to combine her love of history with a good story.



While born in Kilkenny, Ireland, Rachel considers herself to be from the capital, Dublin, as that’s where she spent most of her life. She grew up driving everyone nuts asking them questions about what they did during the War or what side they were on in the 1916 rising etc. Finally her Granny told her to write her stories down so people would get the pleasure of reading them.



Now Rachel lives in Surrey with her husband and three children, two boys and a girl. When not reading, writing or watching films for “research” purposes, Rachel likes to hang out with her family. She also travels regularly back home to Ireland.