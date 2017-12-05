Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Vigoda
Rachel Vigoda moved to Philadelphia as a child, when her father accepted a job as a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Rachel followed in his footsteps and spent years covering travel, arts and entertainment, health, and business for local newspapers and magazines. She now gets to eat her way through the state as the editor of Eater Philadelphia, where sampling soft pretzels and cheesesteaks is all in a day’s work.
When she’s not road tripping through Amish Country or hiking in the Poconos, Rachel daydreams about meeting penguins in Antarctica-the only continent she hasn’t visited yet. This is Rachel’s first book. Follow her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @rachelvigoda.
