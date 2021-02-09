Rachel Signer is currently based in Australia, where she and her husband, Anton Von Klopper, make a limited production of Lucy Margaux and Persephone Wines, which are found in select wine shops, bars, and restaurants around the world. Signer regularly stays for long periods in Europe, visiting natural winemakers and hosting events. In 2019, she launched a natural wine tour agency called Real Wine Retreats, bringing guests to natural wineries in Slovenia and Northern Italy.







Signer is a widely-published, internationally known journalist and authority on natural wine, who has written for such publications as Wine Enthusiast, PUNCH, Wine & Spirits, Vogue.com, VICE Munchies, and others. She is also the founder and publisher of Pipette magazine, an independent natural wine-focused print magazine, published every 4 months, sold in over 20 countries via independent book and wine shops and has been featured recently in the New York Times. The 5th issue of Pipette was released in February 2020 to thousands of readers.