Rachel Love Nuwer
Rachel Nuwer is an award-winning science journalist who regularly contributes to the New York Times, National Geographic, BBC Future, and Scientific American, among others. She lives in New York.Read More
By the Author
Poached
An intrepid investigation of the criminal world of wildlife trafficking--the poachers, the traders, and the customers--and of those fighting against itJournalist Rachel Nuwer plunges the…