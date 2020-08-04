Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Levin
Rachel Levin, the first restaurant critic for Eater, is a freelance journalist who has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Lucky Peach, Sunset, and the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Food section, where she recently launched a semi-regular column about restaurant regulars. She is the author of Look Big and Eat Something, with Wise Sons Deli.Read More
Tara Duggan is the deputy food editor of the San Francisco Chronicle‘s James Beard Award-winning section, where she also won individual awards from the James Beard Foundation, the Association of Food Journalists, and the California News Publishers Association. She is the author of several cookbooks, including Root to Stalk Cooking, and coauthor of The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee. Her recipes and articles have been published in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, and Sunset magazine, among other publications.
By the Author
Steamed
Whip, pound, grate, and grind your way to culinary catharsis with Steamed, a cheeky cookbook for when you need to get dinner and your feelings…