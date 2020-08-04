Rachel Levin

Rachel Levin, the first restaurant critic for Eater, is a freelance journalist who has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Lucky Peach, Sunset, and the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Food section, where she recently launched a semi-regular column about restaurant regulars. She is the author of Look Big and Eat Something, with Wise Sons Deli.



Tara Duggan is the deputy food editor of the San Francisco Chronicle‘s James Beard Award-winning section, where she also won individual awards from the James Beard Foundation, the Association of Food Journalists, and the California News Publishers Association. She is the author of several cookbooks, including Root to Stalk Cooking, and coauthor of The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee. Her recipes and articles have been published in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, and Sunset magazine, among other publications.