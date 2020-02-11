Rachel Hawkins
By the Author
School Spirits
Fans of Rachel Hawkins' Hex Hall series will shriek with joy over this dark spin-off adventure full of humor, magic, and snark! Fifteen-year-old Izzy Brannick…
Spell Bound
Hailed as "impossible to put down," the Hex Hall series has both critics and teens cheering. With a winning combination of romance, action, magic and…
Demonglass
Sophie Mercer thought she was a witch. That was the whole reason she was sent to Hex Hall, a reform school for delinquent Prodigium (aka…
Hex Hall
Three years ago, Sophie Mercer discovered that she was a witch. It's gotten her into a few scrapes. Her non-gifted mother has been as supportive…