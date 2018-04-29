Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rachel Giese is an editor-at-large at Chatelaine and a regular contributor to CBC Radio. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in Toronto Life, The Walrus, The Globe and Mail, and Today’s Parent and on NewYorker.com. She lives in Toronto with her wife and son.
