Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Giese
Rachel Giese is an editor-at-large at Chatelaine and a regular contributor to CBC Radio. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in Toronto Life, The Walrus, The Globe and Mail, and Today’s Parent and on NewYorker.com. She lives in Toronto with her wife and son.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Boys
A vital and sweeping examination of today's "boy crisis," demonstrating the ways in which we raise boys into a culture of toxic masculinity and offering…