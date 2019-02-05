Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel C. Swanson
Rachel is a best-selling author, speaker, and accredited Christian life coach. Her best-selling book, Big and Little Coloring Devotional was birthed by her own struggle to keep it together as a busy mama of three children under two years old. She’s also a contributing author for A Moment to Breathe: 365 Devotions That Meet You in Your Everyday Mess. A rising inspirational women’s speaker, she’s quickly become a trusted voice within the Christian women’s community. She lives with her family in Emmett, Idaho.Read More
By the Author
Refine and Restore
It's time to revive your heart, release your purpose, and have an authentic relationship with God!Women want to live boldly and bravely in their faith,…