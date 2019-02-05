Rachel C. Swanson

Rachel is a best-selling author, speaker, and accredited Christian life coach. Her best-selling book, Big and Little Coloring Devotional was birthed by her own struggle to keep it together as a busy mama of three children under two years old. She’s also a contributing author for A Moment to Breathe: 365 Devotions That Meet You in Your Everyday Mess. A rising inspirational women’s speaker, she’s quickly become a trusted voice within the Christian women’s community. She lives with her family in Emmett, Idaho.