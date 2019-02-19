Rabbi Sidney Vineburg
Rabbi Sid Vineburg is an affiliate professor at the University of Haifa and a content expert at the College of Doctoral Studies at Grand Canyon University. Dr. Vineburg is a Rabbi Emeritus at Anshe Poale Zedek Synagogue and was ordained “Rabbi, Preacher and Teacher in Israel” by Tifereth Yisrael Rabbinical Yeshiva in New York. Dr. Vineburg also holds a Master of Arts in Education from Marian University and a Doctor of Education degree (with Distinction) from Capella University in Minnesota.Read More
By the Author
The Prayers of David
David was a man after God's own heart, not because he was perfect, but because he always sought God through prayer. It is through his…