Rabbi Diana Fersko
Rabbi Diana Fersko is the Senior Rabbi at the Village Temple in Manhattan. She is the national vice president of the Women’s Rabbinic Network and a member of the New York Board of Rabbis. Fersko has been profiled in the New Yorker and has been published in HuffPost. She lives in New York City.
By the Author
We Need to Talk about Antisemitism
A millennial rabbi explores why we’re reluctant to discuss antisemitism—and empowers us to fight against it Antisemitism is on the rise in America, in cities…