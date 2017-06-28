R.j.m. Blackett
R. J. M. Blackett, a professor of history at Indiana University, is author of Building an Anti-Slavery Wall: Black Americans in the Atlantic Abolitionist Movement, 1830-1860, and Beating Against the Barriers: Biographical Essays in Nineteenth-Century Afro-American History.
By the Author
Thomas Morris Chester, Black Civil War Correspondent
In 1864 the Philadelphia Press commissioned Thomas Morris Chester, son of an ex-slave to cover the activities of black troops on the Virginia front. The…