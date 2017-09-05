R. G. Grant
R.G. Grant is a history writer who has published some 40 books on topics ranging from the American Revolution to the Cold War. His major works include the DK bestsellers Flight: 100 Years of Aviation, Battle, Battle at Sea, and World War I. He lives in London.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lighthouse
Lighthouse is packed with extraordinary stories of human innovation, desperate shipwrecks, builders defying the elements and heroic sea rescues. Through more than 350 gorgeous vintage…