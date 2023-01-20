Free shipping on orders $35+
R. Dodge Woodson
Author R. Dodge Woodson is a long-time gardener and master plumber. He is the author of a number of how-to books, including Storey’s Watering Systems for Lawn & Garden. He lives in Maine.
By the Author
Watering Systems for Lawn & Garden
This complete handbook is the perfect guide for anyone who wants to buy or install a small-scale irrigation system for the lawn, garden, or backyard.…