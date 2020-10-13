PW Atkins
P. W. Atkins is university lecturer in physical chemistry at the University of Oxford and a fellow and tutor at Lincoln College, Oxford. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the highly popular Molecules and the textbook Physical Chemistry, which is used around the world.Read More
By the Author
The Periodic Kingdom
Come on a journey into the heart of matter -- and enjoy the process! -- as a brilliant scientist and entertaining tour guide takes you…