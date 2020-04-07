Professor David Nutt

David Nutt is a leading global authority on alcohol abuse. He is a professor of neuropsychopharmacology and director of the Neuropsychopharmacology Unit at Imperial College, London. He spent two years as Chief of the Section of Clinical Science in the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the NIH. David is also currently the chair of DrugScience, president of the European Brain Council, and the UK director of the European Certificate and Masters in Affective Disorders Courses.





David broadcasts widely to the general public both on radio and television, including BBC science and public affairs programs on therapeutic as well as illicit drugs, their harms, and their classification.