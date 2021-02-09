Priya Fielding-Singh, PhD
Priya Fielding-Singh is a sociologist and postdoctoral research fellow in cardiovascular disease prevention at the Stanford University School of Medicine. My research examines health, gender, and social inequality. Her work has been published in journals such as Social Science & Medicine, Sociological Science, and the Journal of Adolescent Health.Read More
She holds a PhD in Sociology from Stanford University, a MA in Cultural Studies from the University of Bremen, and a BS in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University.
By the Author
How the Other Half Eats
Drawing on years of interviews and observation, a sociologist and ethnographer explores dietary differences along class lines, arguing that lack of access to healthy food…