Preston Bailey
Preston Bailey is regularly covered in major media outlets like the New York Times, In Style, Martha Stewart Living, CBS’s Early Show, and the Oprah Winfrey Show. He has headed Preston Bailey Set & Entertainment Design in New York City for over 23 years. Bailey has a quarterly column in Elle Decor magazine, and is a much sought-after guest speaker. He was recently inducted into the BizBash Event Style Hall of Fame.
