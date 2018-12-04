Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Phyllis L. Fagell
Phyllis Fagell is a licensed clinical professional counselor, a certified professional school counselor, and a journalist. She has worked in both public and private schools with students in grades K-12, focusing on middle school for the last several years. She currently works full time as the school counselor for Sheridan School in Washington, D.C. She also provides therapy to children, teens and families in private practice.Read More
By the Author
Middle School Matters
A counselor and popular Washington Post contributor offers a new take on grades 6-8 as a distinct developmental phase--and the perfect time to set up…